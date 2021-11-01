Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €194.95.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.