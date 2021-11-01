Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €46.25 ($54.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 52 week high of €49.45 ($58.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.75.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

