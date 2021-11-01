Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $190.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.