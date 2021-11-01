W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.94-5.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.29. 32,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

