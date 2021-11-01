W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 206,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

