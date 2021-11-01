Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €88.70 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €88.70 ($104.35) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.44 ($99.34).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.06. The stock has a market cap of $691.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.65. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1-year high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

