WashTec (ETR:WSU) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WSU opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. WashTec has a 1-year low of €37.05 ($43.59) and a 1-year high of €62.00 ($72.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

