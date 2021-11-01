Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 88,028 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

NYSE WM opened at $160.23 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

