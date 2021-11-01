Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAT stock opened at $367.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a 1 year low of $212.85 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.81 and its 200-day moving average is $357.77.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

