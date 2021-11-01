Weatherford International (WFRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is set to issue its 9/30/2021 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weatherford International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

