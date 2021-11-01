Wedbush Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $105.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.59.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

