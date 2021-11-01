Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $84.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.40.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ingevity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.