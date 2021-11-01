Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 173.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $13,326,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

