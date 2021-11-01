Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.