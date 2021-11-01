Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
NYSE WBK opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $20.82.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
