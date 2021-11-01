Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

