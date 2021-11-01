Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 5,545,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.