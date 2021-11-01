Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. 5,545,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

