Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 614,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $43.30 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

