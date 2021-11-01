Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 614,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $43.30 on Monday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10.
Whitbread Company Profile
