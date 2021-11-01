WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOW opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 2.07. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Benchmark lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

