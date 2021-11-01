William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock traded up $33.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $657.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,816. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $430.37 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,782 shares of company stock worth $7,622,420. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

