WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.00

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 5534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,984,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

