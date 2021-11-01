Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Acquires $24,053.12 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Maria Favlana Blase bought 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $24,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

