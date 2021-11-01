WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 37.0% in October

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

