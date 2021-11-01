Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Wizz Air to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,621 ($60.37) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,960.18. The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.