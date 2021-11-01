WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,330 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 985.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 976.79. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The company has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

