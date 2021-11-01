Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Truist

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE WH opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

