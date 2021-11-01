X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $42,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock valued at $166,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.84 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

