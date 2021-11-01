Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,028.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Xiotri has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $292.00 or 0.00473983 BTC on major exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,028.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00223042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00095570 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

