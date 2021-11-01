XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $676,493.56 and approximately $41.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

