Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives “MARKET PERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YRI. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.09.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

YRI opened at C$4.86 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.82 and a 52-week high of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.59.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.