YENTEN Reaches Market Cap of $103,471.85 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. YENTEN has a market cap of $103,471.85 and $194.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,655.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.70 or 0.06994892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.00313165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.26 or 0.00967091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00088266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00448433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00270652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00231016 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

