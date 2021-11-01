Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report $8.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 billion and the lowest is $8.68 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $35.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $178.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.99 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

