Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Shares of DAVA traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.87. 419,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 155.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $167.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

