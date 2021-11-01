Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,618,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of 536.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

