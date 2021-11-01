Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $31.52 on Friday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

