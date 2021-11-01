Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.
NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44.
OrganiGram Company Profile
