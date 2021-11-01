Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 9,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,968. The company has a market cap of $225.45 million and a PE ratio of -40.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.