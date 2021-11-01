Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $63.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.95 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $295.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.95 million, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $347.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

