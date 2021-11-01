Zacks: Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

