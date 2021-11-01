Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $732.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $727.00 million and the highest is $740.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 721,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. Comerica has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Comerica by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 99,421 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

