Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $91.33 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

