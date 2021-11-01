Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LEG stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 2,373,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

