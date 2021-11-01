Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 37,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 5,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 441,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

