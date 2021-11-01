Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.41. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

