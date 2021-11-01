Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report sales of $14.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $16.58 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $54.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $1,114.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $800.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.25. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $1,115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

