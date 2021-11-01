Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. ePlus posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71. ePlus has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $112.46.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

