Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Invitae stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 10,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,098. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

