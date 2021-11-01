Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 10,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

