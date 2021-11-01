Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 147.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 31.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 14.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. 8,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18. Semtech has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

