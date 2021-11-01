Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.14. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 588,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $875.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

