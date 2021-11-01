Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

